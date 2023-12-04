Tornado Shrimp with Bang-Bang Sauce recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Watch Now
Tornado Shrimp with Bang-Bang Sauce
This is a great recipe for an appetizer or holiday parties.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Dec 04, 2023
For the Sauce:
2/3 c. mayo
1/4 c. Sriracha sauce
1/4 c. sweet chili sauce
1 tbsp. honey
2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
Oil for frying

For the Shrimp:
1 lb. extra-large shrimp, peeled, tail on
salt and pepper to taste
garlic powder to taste
1 package phyllo dough

1. Make the sauce by mixing its ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

2. Heat 3-4 inches of oil in a heavy pot. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 350 degrees.

3. Season the shrimp with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Use a sharp knife to cut the panko into shreds as thin as you can make. Keep the shreds covered until you are ready to prevent it from drying out.

4. Lay out flat a handful of the shredded phyllo. Roll a shrimp in the phyllo to completely wrap it up. Do the same with the remaining shrimp. Add the shrimp to the hot oil and fry until golden brown and crisp. Drain the shrimp on a wire rack. Serve the shrimp warm alongside the bang- bang sauce for dipping. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.

