TOW is the true story of a homeless woman who fought tow company and the system to get her car back

TOW is coming to theaters on March 20, 2026, and tells the true story of a Seattle-area woman who fought a tow company (and the system) to get her car back.

Amanda Ogle, who is portrayed in the movie by Rose Byrne, was living in her car when it was towed, and ended up receiving a bill for $21,634.

In real life Kevin Eggers, a lawyer, helped her get her car back using the court system. We talked to Kevin about being portrayed on screen by Dominic Sessa (from The Holdovers).

We also talked with Amanda's real-life child, Avery Ogle who is depicted by Elsie Fisher in the movie. Avery lives in the Salt Lake area.

In the movie, and in real life, Avery did not know that her mother was living out of her car at the time. She says her mom kept her homelessness a secret to protect her.

Avery figured it out when her mother's story made the front page of the Seattle Times.

They've become closer as a result.

You can watch the trailer for TOW here.