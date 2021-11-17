Watch
Toys that spark creative play

These toys will get your kids off their screens and provide hours and hours of creative play.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 15:45:18-05

When it comes to buying toys - why not get your kids toys that will spark creative play!

Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Specialist with Toy Association, joined us to share five toys perfect for this holiday season.

Ada Twist, Scientist On-the-Go Lab Set (Just Play)
Ages 3+, $44.44, Walmart exclusive

Squishville Mall, Jazwares
All ages, $29.99, Amazon exclusive

Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron, Moose Toys
Ages 5+, $69.99 ($9.99 for refill packs)

Gujo Adventure Mission Mars Rocket by Luki Lab
Ages 7+, $59.99

Air Hogs Jump Fury, Spin Master
Ages 4+, $39.99

For more creative play ideas go to ToyAssociation.org

