Toys that spark creative play

When it comes to buying toys - why not get your kids toys that will spark creative play!
Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Specialist with Toy Association, joined us to share five toys perfect for this holiday season.
Ada Twist, Scientist On-the-Go Lab Set (Just Play)
Ages 3+, $44.44, Walmart exclusive
Squishville Mall, Jazwares
All ages, $29.99, Amazon exclusive
Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron, Moose Toys
Ages 5+, $69.99 ($9.99 for refill packs)
Gujo Adventure Mission Mars Rocket by Luki Lab
Ages 7+, $59.99
Air Hogs Jump Fury, Spin Master
Ages 4+, $39.99
For more creative play ideas go to ToyAssociation.org