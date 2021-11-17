Toys that spark creative play

When it comes to buying toys - why not get your kids toys that will spark creative play!

Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Specialist with Toy Association, joined us to share five toys perfect for this holiday season.

Ada Twist, Scientist On-the-Go Lab Set (Just Play)

Ages 3+, $44.44, Walmart exclusive

Squishville Mall, Jazwares

All ages, $29.99, Amazon exclusive

Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron, Moose Toys

Ages 5+, $69.99 ($9.99 for refill packs)

Gujo Adventure Mission Mars Rocket by Luki Lab

Ages 7+, $59.99

Air Hogs Jump Fury, Spin Master

Ages 4+, $39.99

For more creative play ideas go to ToyAssociation.org

