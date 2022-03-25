Trade potato or tortilla chips out for these kale chips -- they taste even better and are healthier

Erika Schlick from The Trail to Health joined us with two recipes perfect for Spring.

The first one is a great replacement for corn or potato chips and you can flavor them three different ways.

Italian Kale Chips - 3 Ways!

Ingredients

2 bunches of curly kale, destemmed

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon Italian Seasoning

1 teaspoon sea salt

3 tablespoons parmesan cheese

Truffle oil to taste

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. Tear the Kale into medium size pieces and place in a large bowl.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning and sea salt.

4. Pour 1 tablespoon at a time into the kale and massage the oil mixture into the kale leaves and placing them on the parchment lined baking sheets once oild. Continue until all the oil is used up and the kale is coated.

5. Bake for 10 minutes and then flip the kale over and add a few sprinkles of parmesan to ⅓ of the kale leaves. Bake for another 10 minutes until crispy.

6. Remove from the oven and place on a serving dish. For the first 1/3 of kale with parmesan, sprinkle the remaining parmesan on the leaves.

7. The middle section add a bit more sea salt

8. And the remaining section, drizzle with a few drops of truffle oil, making sure not to overdo it.

9. Enjoy as an afternoon snack or appetizer.

The second recipe is a grain-free pasta salad that is the perfect accompaniment to any summertime meal or can even become a main course by adding your favorite protein.

