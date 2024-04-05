Train like an Olympic runner at Twenty One Run.

When it comes to running, Sylvia Bedford, knows all about it!

She is a 4x winner of the St. George marathon and has done the Olympic Trials qualifier twice.

Sylvia has opened a unique gym in South Jordan, Twenty One Run, which is the first of its kind in Utah.

Twenty One Run has specialized treadmill running classes to help you get faster as well as a strength training gym with specialized equipment which helps runners get stronger, prevent injuries, and improve performance.

Every Tuesday and Saturday you can join their FREE run club - Tuesdays at 6pm and Saturdays at 7:30am.

Their motto is “No runner left behind” because the members at Twenty One Run are runners of all levels and paces.

Twenty One Run is hosting their grand opening party Saturday, April 6th starting with a group run from 7:30am to 9am followed by a pancake breakfast sponsored by Kodiak Cakes. They will also have a DJ, opportunity drawing, and local vendor booths.

For more information go to twentyonerun.com/.