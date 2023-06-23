Transform your body with barre workouts!

Watch Now
Kaysville Barre Forte
Transform your workouts with barre workouts.
Improve your balance and strengthen your core at Kaysville Barre Forte.

This one-of-a-kind studio helps you exercise with low impact workouts.

Small movements, light weights, and high repetitions all make for a great full body workout, according to the website.

Each workout follows the foundational principles of barre by isolating, overloading, and stretching each muscle group one by one.

The classes constantly change, so you will never perform the same workout twice. Grab your sticky socks and start the best workout at the barre!

No previous group fitness class or dance experience is required.

The Davis County is the only location along the Wasatch Front offering this type of fitness class.

Join them today!

