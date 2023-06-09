"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is now in theaters, here's our review

Tony Toscano from Screen Chatter joined us with reviews for "the big" movie at theaters this weekend, plus a couple of shows you can stream at home.

Hitting FX and Hulu is the crime drama "Class of 09". Tony says it is a smart and well-acted crime thriller that demands the audience's attention. The writing is crisp and the plots are intricate, but touch on social matters such as freedom of speech and privacy. "Class of 09" gets a B and is rated TV-MA.

Also on FX and Hulu is the new series based on the 1997 film "The Full Monty". After 25 years, the original band of brothers return to Sheffield and its crumbling healthcare, education and employment services, and humorously find a way to triumph over adversity. Produced by the same team that brought you "The Full Monty" and "Slumdog Millionaire", Tony says this series is well worth your time to see, it's guaranteed to make you laugh. "The Full Monty" gets an A and is rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters it's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts". In the prequel that takes place in the '90s, the Autobots join forces with a whole new faction of Transformers - the Maximals in the existing battle for earth. Tony says "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is a surprisingly good revisit to the Transformers franchise. He says the film offers a well-written balance of action and comedy and better-than-expected special effects. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" gets a B and is rated PG-13.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.