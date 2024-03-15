Watch Now
Transport yourself to a Miami Paradise at Flanker's newest pop-up bar

Tipsy Flamingo
Posted at 1:43 PM, Mar 15, 2024
The 80’s are back at Flanker’s Tipsy Flamingo!

Flanker is celebrating the opening of its new cocktail bar, Tipsy Flamingo, on Friday, March 15th.

Guests will be transported to the 80’s with the bar’s vibrant, tropical decor featuring neon lights, disco elements and lush greenery. The menu offers handcrafted cocktails paired with chef-curated bites.

Guests are more than welcome to come dressed in their 80s best!

Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club is a located in downtown Salt Lake City and is for 21 and older.

For more information go to Tipsy Flamingo or Flanker.

