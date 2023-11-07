Trash Can Nachos & Sushi just got a whole lot better!

Chase, SLC Foodie joins us each Tuesday for Tasty restaurants to try.
Today he's taking us to Herriman and Salt Lake City for two delicious options!
Redemption Bar & Grill – Herriman
Trash Can Nachos – Brisket
Peanut Butter Sriracha - Potato bun, thick cut sweet sriracha bacon, melted Cheddar cheese, peanut butter, house pickles
Crab Salad Wanton Nachos - Crunchy wantons covered with spicy crab, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, spicy may, eel sauce, scallions, jalapenos, sriracha, and diced mango
Tokyo Tower – Salt Lake City
Tokyo Tower – Spicy Salmon Cream cheese. No roll over 10.59
Mexican Roll Cilantro Jalapeño 3 types of fish
Sizzling Beef Short Rib with Black Pepper Sauce.
Sashimi Platter
