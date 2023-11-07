Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Trash Can Nachos & Sushi just got a whole lot better!

Tasty Tuesday
Trash Can Nachos &amp; Sushi just got a whole lot better!
Posted at 1:28 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 15:28:27-05

Chase, SLC Foodie joins us each Tuesday for Tasty restaurants to try.

Today he's taking us to Herriman and Salt Lake City for two delicious options!

Redemption Bar & Grill – Herriman

Trash Can Nachos – Brisket

Peanut Butter Sriracha - Potato bun, thick cut sweet sriracha bacon, melted Cheddar cheese, peanut butter, house pickles

Crab Salad Wanton Nachos - Crunchy wantons covered with spicy crab, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, spicy may, eel sauce, scallions, jalapenos, sriracha, and diced mango

Tokyo Tower – Salt Lake City

Tokyo Tower – Spicy Salmon Cream cheese. No roll over 10.59

Mexican Roll Cilantro Jalapeño 3 types of fish

Sizzling Beef Short Rib with Black Pepper Sauce.

Sashimi Platter

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere