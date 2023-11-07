Trash Can Nachos & Sushi just got a whole lot better!

Chase, SLC Foodie joins us each Tuesday for Tasty restaurants to try.

Today he's taking us to Herriman and Salt Lake City for two delicious options!

Redemption Bar & Grill – Herriman

Trash Can Nachos – Brisket

Peanut Butter Sriracha - Potato bun, thick cut sweet sriracha bacon, melted Cheddar cheese, peanut butter, house pickles

Crab Salad Wanton Nachos - Crunchy wantons covered with spicy crab, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, spicy may, eel sauce, scallions, jalapenos, sriracha, and diced mango

Tokyo Tower – Salt Lake City

Tokyo Tower – Spicy Salmon Cream cheese. No roll over 10.59

Mexican Roll Cilantro Jalapeño 3 types of fish

Sizzling Beef Short Rib with Black Pepper Sauce.

Sashimi Platter

