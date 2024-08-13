Travel accessories Jenny and Morgan love

When it comes to travel, Jenny Hardman and Morgan Saxton, have been all over and these are a few products they can't live without.

Jenny's Products:

Cincha Travel has bags, totes, and travel belts to help make your life easier.

Cincha's Travel Belt secures your personal bag to your luggage. The belts come in lots of colors and patterns and you can add a belt buddy to store your most important belongings.

To shop go to cinchatravel.com and use DISCOUNT CODE "FOX13" for 10% off!

Honeydew Sleep is all about making sleep better at home or when traveling.

They carry incredibly soft sheets and pillowcases made from 100% Organic Bamboo, amazing pillows, and more.

Jenny LOVES the Scrumptious travel pillow and says it's small but mighty.

It is just as supportive as their The Scrumptious Side Pillow just smaller measuring in at 21" x 12".

This pillow is great for on the plane, road trips (Jenny sits on it while driving), camping, at the park, you name it!

The travel pillow comes with a custom sized pillow case and a carrying bag with a convenient handle designed to double as a suitcase strap to make carrying easy.

DISCOUNT CODE for 15% off: honeydewsleep.com/FOX13 or use code FOX13 at checkout.

Morgan's Product:

Tired of your towel flying away on windy days or constantly readjusting it to stay in place? Lay & Stay has the solution with their double sided, sand repellent towels with securing steaks!

With numerous designs for every style, Lay & Stay makes beach days hassle-free and stylish.

Purchase today on Amazon for only $45.

