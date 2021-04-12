Travel deep into the forest with the "Queen of the Forest Canopy" and out into space with the first woman of color in space

The Natural History Museum is presenting its 2021 Lecture Series: Trailblazing Women in Science.

The series spotlights trailblazing women who are exploring the unknown, offering unimagined ideas, and paving the way for future generations.

You still have time to hear the last two women speak virtually, broadcast live on the web.

Dr. Nalini Nadkarni—Branching Out: Exploring the Tapestry of the Forest Canopy

Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 6:30pm.

Dr. Nadkarni is known as the "Queen of the Forest Canopy". Nadkarni will talk about her pioneering research on the biota that live in the treetops of tropical rainforests that play critical roles in ecosystem processes.

Mae Jemison—Keynote speaker

April 22, 2021 - 6:30pm

Mae was the first-ever woman of color in space and she is the keynote speaker. She will discuss the 100 Year Starship Initiative she leads which seeks to ensure the capabilities for human interstellar travel beyond our solar system within the next 100 years.

To register for the lectures, please visit nhmu.utah.edu.