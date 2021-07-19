Travel on your Mind? The Travel mom has you covered!

Our friend, Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, joined us to talk about some of our favorite travel spots and activities!

Cruises are back! Emily's advice is to know what the protocols are for the city you are departing from. Each city is different and you want to be sure you follow the guidelines for that city and cruise line you're sailing with. Emily just sailed with Celebrity Cruise line out of Greece and everything went off without a hitch!

The happiest place on earth is open to all but you have to make a reservation ahead of time as they are continuing with capacity control. You can book your trip to Disneyland up to 120 days in advance.

