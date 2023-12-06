We saw a robust year of travel in 2023!

Emily Kaufman, otherwise known as The Travel Mom, is back on FOX13 to share some travel trends for the new year.

She says people are finding spots to go that are similar and less expensive than some of the top spots around the world.

The term 'jet setting' is common, but 'set jetting' is growing in popularity.

Emily describes it as going to see where movies were filmed. (For example: visiting London to see the set of Harry Potter)

Another popular phrase these days is 'tour travel,' something sparked by the Taylor Swift Era's Tour and Beyoncé.

It means people are traveling to certain town just for concert.

