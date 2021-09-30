The Traveling Tea Cups Witches Brew is an event you won't want to miss!

Each party guest is invited to dress up in their best witches or wizards attire and get ready for delicious treats, drinks, and activities.

Your ticket includes cookie decorating, a take home mug, all food and drinks, a raffle ticket for prizes from other local businesses and more!

The event is Friday, October 22nd from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at The Primrose Room in South Jordan.

To reserve your spot you can email thetravelingteacupsofutah@gmail.com

If you aren't able to make it to this event you can book your own Witches Brew tea party or any tea party theme of your choice!