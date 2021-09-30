Watch
The Place

Actions

Traveling Tea Cups Witches Brew

Posted at 2:47 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 16:47:52-04

The Traveling Tea Cups Witches Brew is an event you won't want to miss!

Each party guest is invited to dress up in their best witches or wizards attire and get ready for delicious treats, drinks, and activities.

Your ticket includes cookie decorating, a take home mug, all food and drinks, a raffle ticket for prizes from other local businesses and more!

The event is Friday, October 22nd from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at The Primrose Room in South Jordan.

To reserve your spot you can email thetravelingteacupsofutah@gmail.com

If you aren't able to make it to this event you can book your own Witches Brew tea party or any tea party theme of your choice!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere