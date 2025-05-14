Traveling Treasures, Libraries, Farms and Tulips are all part of Family Fun with Fox 13

The Natural History Museum of Utah is kicking off their Traveling Treasures in Castle Dale. They'll be hosting a Community Science Night for all ages on Thursday, May 15, 2025, where they will bring some of the best parts of the museum right to you! Click here for more information.

Also on Thursday, May 15, 2025, you can meet live birds of prey at the West Valley Library. You can get a "bird's eye view" of raptor ambassadors and ask their handlers what makes them different than all other birds. Click here for more information.

Speaking of libraries, the main Salt Lake City Library is having a reopening celebration on Saturday, May 17, 2025, of the new and improved rooftop terrace. You can take a tour, enjoy live music and children's story times as well as taste honey-themed food. Click here for more information.

Celebrate all things spring on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Farm Fest at Wheeler Historic Farm. You can watch sheep get sheared, visit the Farmers Market and participate in farming activities and even go on a wagon ride. Click here for more information.

It's one of the biggest events of the year on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Daybreak. The 5th annual Soap Box Derby is happening. In addition to the races, there will be family fun zones for kids of all ages, food trucks and a live DJ. Click here for more information.

Don't forget - if you haven't been to Thanksgiving Point's Tulip Festival this year, make your plans now. Saturday, May 17, 2025 is the very last day of the season to take in all the sights and scents of nearly 100,000 flowers. Click here for more information.

The Living Traditions Festival at Washington Square in Salt Lake City is Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18, 2025. There will be live dancing and singing, food and family-fun to bring together the more than 90 cultures that have made Utah's capital city their home. Click here for more information.

