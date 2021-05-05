Treat yourself to a Cinco de Mayo meal at Costa Vida!

Happy Cinco de Mayo! As if you need an excuse to eat Mexican food, Costa Vida is celebrating!

Budah talked wtih Geoff Alter at Costa Vida, who says May 5 is one of their busiest days of the year.

He showed off a few of their selections including a Sweet Pork Burrito with Roasted Green Chili Sauce, Nachos (Costa Vida Style), a salad with a crispy tortilla on the bottom and signature ranch dressing on the top and the newest menu item, Costa-Cado (which is a stuffed avocado that's only available until the end of June).

Of course there's something for everyone's taste on the Costa Vida menu. Remember you can dine in-store, go through the drive thru, or order online.

Their gift cards are also a great option for Mother's Day too.

For more information and to find a Costa Vida near you, please visit: costavida.com.