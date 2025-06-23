Treat yourself to two world-premiere plays under the stars in one night.

Salt Lake City-based theatre company Meanwhile Park is busy preparing for this summer's shows.

They will be presenting two shorter, world-premiere plays in one night under the stars at Meanwhile Park, which is near the Herman Franks Dog Park.

We talked with Jeff Paris who created the Park in his backyard in 2021. In addition to the plays, audiences can enjoy a night of drinks and snacks, which are included in the ticket price.

The plays, winners of the 2025 Meanwhile Park Playwright Prize, are “Vacation” by Nathan Johnson and "Red Devil" by Andrea Berting. The first is a spy vs. spy gay romp, the second, a heartwarming comedy of cancers.

We talked with one of the actors from "Vacation", Dan Beecher, who says the play is funny and campy.

You can catch the shows between July 10 and July 20, 2025. The Park opens at 8:30pm on performance nights and the shows start as the light fades.

Get your $42 tickets from meanwhilepark.com/events/2025.

