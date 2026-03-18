Trees make our communities beautiful, but when they grow too close to power lines, they can cause outages and safety risks.

Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson Bianca Velasquez says they use certified arborists to proactively prune trees and maintain safe clearances around power lines to improve reliability.

Proper pruning follows natural growth patterns—so trees may look sculpted, but it helps keep them healthy and prevents future outages.

In some cases, when pruning isn't enough, tree removal is the safest option to protect electric service.

Homeowners can help by planting the right tree in the right place—low growing trees near power lines and taller trees farther away.

Always call 811 before planting so underground utilities can be marked.

Smart vegetation choices don't just improve reliability—they can also boost energy efficiency by providing shade in summer and sunlight in winter.

You can learn more at Wattsmart.com and RockyMountainPower.net.