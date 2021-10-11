Trigger your skin to heal itself with these beauty products

This summer we introduced you to Augustinus Bader, a skincare brand with dozens of beauty industry awards and countless, A-list celebrity fans. Well, now there’s some big news from the brand and beauty writer and editor Cheryl Kramer Kaye shared the news with us.

Augustinus Bader is a real person—he’s a professor, a physician, and an expert in the field of stem cell biology.

Professor Bader has spent over 30 years researching and developing technologies that activate the body’s healing process, which led him to create the groundbreaking technology behind his skincare line. It’s called TFC8 or Trigger Factor Complex 8 because it triggers your skin to heal itself.

By popular demand, Augustinus Bader is launching two new products: The Serum and The Eye Cream.

Both of the products have the TFC8 technology, plus ingredients that both protect and repair the skin to deliver real results. The serum has edelweiss extract for lifting and tightening; pomegranate seed concentrate for cell renewal; and vitamin C for brightening.

And the eye cream has a duo of seaweed extracts to minimize puffiness and dark circles; pennywort extract for hydration and protection against environmental damage; and niacinamide, to protect against UV, pollution, even blue light.

The textures of these products are beautifully lightweight and fast-absorbing, but also incredibly hydrating.

