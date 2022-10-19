Triunfadoras is a cancer survivor support group for Latina women in SLC

Alliance Community Services is an organization that serves the Latino community by promoting the well-being of culturally diverse and underserved individuals by providing services for health, safety, legal and social growth.

Their cancer survivor support group is called Triunfadoras, and they always are a part of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Utah.

Triunfadoras started with eight patients in 2002 and twenty years later they have grown to 540 members. They are the only culturally sensitive, Spanish-language, ongoing cancer support group in Utah.

Triunfadoras helps survivors acquire the knowledge to understand the diagnosis and helps navigate them through the healthcare system and find resources they need.

Group meetings are the second Tuesday of the month at Kearns Library. The first hour is dedicated to educational programs, as well as lifestyle and exercise activities. The second hour is for personal experiences and emotional support.

They've also partnered with Image Reborn Foundation to provide free renewal retreats for Triunfadoras through a restful weekend to receive advice, spa treatments nutrition and cancer education, meals and gifts.

The Breast & Cervical Cancer Navigation Program is an outreach and educational program that promotes routine clinical breast exams, annual mammograms, and monthly self-breast exams.

You can find more information at alliance-community.org.

Anyone can make an impact on breast cancer by joining the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Liberty Park.

To get signed up for the walk, please visit: makingstridesinutah.org.