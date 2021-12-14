Trolley Square's Cosset sells local, handmade, fresh and natural bath products

Cosset at Trolley Square specializes in local, handmade, fresh and natural bath bombs and other bath products with a focus on therapeutic baths.

Each bath bomb is going to do something different said owner David. Some can help if you're having trouble sleeping, or if you're feeling stressed or maybe you need some soothing for sore muscles.

They'll help you find just the right one for your wants and needs.

All of the large bath bombs are made by hand. You can find them at grocery stores, but really shopping at the Trolley Square location is an experience.

