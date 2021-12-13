Trolley Square's Hive Market features local crafts art and more

The Hive Market at Trolley Square features local craftsmen and artists

This is The Hive Market's fourth holiday season at Trolley Square, and are excited to offer gifts you really won't find anywhere else.

For instance, a great collection of handmade soaps.

To sweeten up your life, they also have three different types of local honey, which in the Beehive State makes total sense!

You'll also find vintage clothing at The Hive Market, clothes that have been used but still have a lot of wear left in them.

For more information please visit hivemarketslc.com.

