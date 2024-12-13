Tru-Tone sells LED Christmas lights that look just like vintage big-bulb lights

Tru-Tone We sells LED Christmas lights that look just like old fashioned big-bulb Christmas lights. They have the same bright, warm glow that many of us remember from our childhood.

Sean Hunt, with Tru-Tone told Jenny Hardman that he and David Andora used to work in production design in Chicago, often on vintage themed projects.

Sean says, " I always wanted to work with those big Christmas lights I grew up with that would burn your hand if you touched them. But they use a lot of power and get really hot so they're not practical."

Tru-Tone lights look just like those but use about one-tenth of the power, and they don't get hot at all. They also won't make your power bills spike!

David says, "We started in our basement (not exactly a garage) but we outgrew that really fast and knew we needed to relocate to somewhere more central than northern Michigan, where we were at the time."

That's how they ended up in Ogden, Utah where they found an amazing mid-century building which suits their vintage style perfectly.

Tru-Tone sells a wide variety of styles and colors, including the Classicolor ceramic style bulbs and transparent Jeweltone bulbs.

Everything is really customizable and it can be as simple as walking away with a complete, ready to hang light set; or you can use single color packs of bulbs to create your own, custom color combinations for Christmas, or any holiday or just for fun!

Tru-Tone also has a lot of vintage style accessories, like tree toppers and these reflectors, that can add a lot of fun and variety to whatever project your working on.

You can find more at tru-tone.com and be sure to follow them on Instagram @trutonebulbs.

