True crime series renews and a mother and daughter are fighting for their lives in this weeks "At the Movies"

Film Critic Tony Toscano shows us a preview into season 3 of "Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins" premiering on Oxygen. Tony says "a series like this needs to have a new twist or simply be better and more original." He gives it a C and it is not rated.

"Place of Bones" is set in 1876, when a mother and daughter, alone on a remote ranch, must fight for survival against a gang of ruthless outlaws. Tony gives it an A and it is rated R.

Inspired by a true story, “City of Dreams” chronicles the journey of a Mexican boy whose dreams of becoming a soccer star are shattered when he's smuggled across the border and sold to a sweatshop in downtown Los Angeles. The movie theaters Friday and gets an A. It's rated R.

