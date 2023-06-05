TruGolf says they can make anyone a golfer for life!

Based here in Centerville, Utah, TruGolf is one of the nation's leading virtual golf companies and has been a pioneer in the industry for close to 40 years.

Mason Jones, VP of Marketing, told Morgan, "We believe that golf is for everyone. And with the right access point, whether it is green grass, indoor golf or video game golf, we can make anyone a golfer for life."

TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by making it more available, approachable and affordable through technology.

That includes a new camera-based golf launch monitor called APOGEE, which offers Slow Motion Replay, Laser Guidance, and the first-ever proprietary Voice Control System.

That means you'll get precise, real-time feedback in regard to your point of impact.

After each swing, you'll see exactly where on the club face you made impact with the ball, helping you adjust your swing accordingly and take your game to the next level.

For more information please visit trugolf.com.

