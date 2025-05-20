Try out your archery skills at Wasatch Mountain State Park

For this month's Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE, we visited Wasatch Mountain State Park, a gorgeous 25,000 acre park filled with camping sites, hiking and biking trails, and so much more.

Morgan Saxton stopped by the Archery Range, located in Snake Creek Canyon about two miles north of the Visitor Center and just a few minutes from the campgrounds.

You can practice your skills on targets with varying distances. There are 25 animals along 12 different stations.

It's kid and dog friendly too!

You can bring your own bow and arrows, or get them from the Visitor Center to use for your session.

For more information, please visit: stateparks.utah.gov/parks/wasatch-mountain/activities.