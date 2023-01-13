Try Snow Tubing at Soldier Hollow

Have you tried snow tubing down Utah's longest lanes at over 1,200 feet.

Families can ride the magic carpet conveyor to the top for easy access and hours of fun.

Each morning the crews clean the lanes, packing the snow to make some more slippery than others.

It's a great outdoor winter activity and good for kids of all ages.

Bundle up with waterproof layers, including snow boots, gloves, beanie, and scarf to protect your face from the snow on your way down.

Advance tickets available for 2-hour time slots morning, day, and night.

Afterward, warm up by the fire with a warm cup of soup, hot cocoa, coffee, or fresh waffles inside the Nordic Center.

Soldier Hollow Nordic Center also offers activities year-round.

They have over 20 miles of cross-country trails for public-use and professional athletes.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton spoke to Paralympic cross-country skier Dan Cnossen from Boston, Massachusetts.

He said he loves to train and compete in Heber Valley because of the type of snow and how to courses are different every time he comes to visit.

During the summer, there's miles of trails for hiking and mountain biking. There's also a biathlon course and roller skiing available to the public.

