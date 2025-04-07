Try these nachos with a Mediterranean spin!

Mediterranean Chicken Nachos
For the Salsa:
4 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 jalapeno, minced
1/4 c. kalamata olives, chopped
1/2 c. chopped parsley
1/2 c. chopped mint
1 tsp. sumac
1/2 tsp. salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper
Juice & zest of 1 lemon
2 tsp. olive oil
For the Pickled Onion:
1 red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 c. red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. sumac
1 Tbsp. kosher salt
1 Tbsp. sugar
For the Dressing:
1/2 c. Greek yogurt
6 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
Juice & zest of 1 lemon
3 Tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. minced garlic
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 c. water
For the Chicken:
1 1/2 chicken breast, sliced
1 1/2 tsp. sumac
3/4 tsp. allspice
1/2 tsp. salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper
Juice & zest of 1/2 lemon
Olive oil as needed
Pita chips to serve
Directions
1. Marinate the chicken by mixing all of its ingredients together in a zipper bag. Place in fridge for at least 1 hour up to overnight.
2. Make the pickled onions by adding all of their ingredients in a zipper bag. Mix to combine and place in the fridge at least 1 hour up to overnight.
3. Make the salsa by mixing all of its ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Set aside.
4. Make the dressing by adding its ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth, taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Set aside.
5. Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add some oil and once shimmering hot, add the chicken and cook 4-5 minutes until cooked through. Remove from the heat.
6. Build the nachos starting with the pita chips on a platter. Add on some cooked chicken followed by some salsa, and pickled onions. Drizzle the feta dressing over the entire thing. Serve and enjoy!
