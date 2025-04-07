Watch Now
Try these nachos with a Mediterranean spin!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Mediterranean Chicken Nachos
(The Place Advertiser) - Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson is making Mediterranean Chicken Nachos.
Mediterranean Chicken Nachos
For the Salsa:
4 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 jalapeno, minced
1/4 c. kalamata olives, chopped
1/2 c. chopped parsley
1/2 c. chopped mint
1 tsp. sumac
1/2 tsp. salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper
Juice & zest of 1 lemon
2 tsp. olive oil

For the Pickled Onion:
1 red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 c. red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. sumac
1 Tbsp. kosher salt
1 Tbsp. sugar

For the Dressing:
1/2 c. Greek yogurt
6 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
Juice & zest of 1 lemon
3 Tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. minced garlic
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 c. water

For the Chicken:
1 1/2 chicken breast, sliced
1 1/2 tsp. sumac
3/4 tsp. allspice
1/2 tsp. salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper
Juice & zest of 1/2 lemon
Olive oil as needed
Pita chips to serve

Directions

1. Marinate the chicken by mixing all of its ingredients together in a zipper bag. Place in fridge for at least 1 hour up to overnight.

2. Make the pickled onions by adding all of their ingredients in a zipper bag. Mix to combine and place in the fridge at least 1 hour up to overnight.

3. Make the salsa by mixing all of its ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Set aside.

4. Make the dressing by adding its ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth, taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Set aside.

5. Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add some oil and once shimmering hot, add the chicken and cook 4-5 minutes until cooked through. Remove from the heat.

6. Build the nachos starting with the pita chips on a platter. Add on some cooked chicken followed by some salsa, and pickled onions. Drizzle the feta dressing over the entire thing. Serve and enjoy!

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
