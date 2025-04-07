Try these nachos with a Mediterranean spin!

Mediterranean Chicken Nachos

For the Salsa:

4 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 jalapeno, minced

1/4 c. kalamata olives, chopped

1/2 c. chopped parsley

1/2 c. chopped mint

1 tsp. sumac

1/2 tsp. salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

Juice & zest of 1 lemon

2 tsp. olive oil

For the Pickled Onion:

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 c. red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. sumac

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. sugar

For the Dressing:

1/2 c. Greek yogurt

6 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

Juice & zest of 1 lemon

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. minced garlic

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 c. water

For the Chicken:

1 1/2 chicken breast, sliced

1 1/2 tsp. sumac

3/4 tsp. allspice

1/2 tsp. salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

Juice & zest of 1/2 lemon

Olive oil as needed

Pita chips to serve

Directions

1. Marinate the chicken by mixing all of its ingredients together in a zipper bag. Place in fridge for at least 1 hour up to overnight.

2. Make the pickled onions by adding all of their ingredients in a zipper bag. Mix to combine and place in the fridge at least 1 hour up to overnight.

3. Make the salsa by mixing all of its ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Set aside.

4. Make the dressing by adding its ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth, taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Set aside.

5. Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add some oil and once shimmering hot, add the chicken and cook 4-5 minutes until cooked through. Remove from the heat.

6. Build the nachos starting with the pita chips on a platter. Add on some cooked chicken followed by some salsa, and pickled onions. Drizzle the feta dressing over the entire thing. Serve and enjoy!

