Try this all-eclectic vehicle this new year

Test drive the new Nissan ARIYA at home! (That's right, they'll bring the car to you!)

This all-electric vehicle is full of power.

The ARIYA comes with range up to 304 miles, go 0-60 in 4.8 seconds (depending on trim level) and 389 HP with select trims.

So what comes standard?

Nissan offers 8 yr/100k battery warranty, 3 yr/36k roadside assistance, and 5 yr/60k mile towing with a purchase of any ARIYA.

They also provide EV Carefree+ and Second Delivery.

ARIYA ownership comes with peace of mind, including road side assistance and an EV maintenance package.

Ready for a test drive? Use Drive@Home to schedule one online, and they will bring the car to you.

Click here to find a dealer closest to you.

For more information please visit: NissanUSA.com

