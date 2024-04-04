Try this destination trailer for your next trip

You will fall in love with this mini-loft Timberwolf that feels more like a tiny home.

2024 Forest River Timberwolf destination trailer 16ML offers:



Full Front Bath

High Top Table

USB Ports

Mini-Loft

Shower with a Seat

Parris RV Owner Brett Parris took FOX13's Morgan Saxton on a tour through this destination trailer.

As Brett pointed out, there are steps leading up to the loft with a queen bed, cabinets, and even a fireplace for chillier nights.

The kitchen includes a cooktop and a microwave oven to prepare meals, plus an 11 cu. ft. 12V residential refrigerator with Travel Lock.

"You'll enjoy relaxing on the 58" sofa, dining at the high top table, or reading a book on the lounge chair," he said.

This trailer also offers a rear deck with patio doors where you can spend your evenings together, and a second loft above the deck for added sleeping or storage space.

They have a backup camera system "which will be extremely helpful as you maneuver these large units into the right spot," Brett said.

Some of the construction features include a seamless roofing membrane with heat reflectivity, a premium wheel package, power gear frame technology with space-saver rail design, and an armored underbelly tank enclosure.

Use the USB charging stations to keep your phones ready to go, and stay in control of your trailer's electrical functions with the total control app and remote control system.

