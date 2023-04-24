Try this Puerto Rican recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Shrimp Mofongo recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

For the Shrimp:



1/2 lb. shrimp, peeled & deveined

1/2 small onion, chopped

2 Tbsp. reserved bacon fat

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tomato, chopped

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 lemon, juiced and zested

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

Chopped parsley for serving

For the Mofongo:



3 green plantains

8 slices thick cut bacon, chopped

6 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. fresh chopped rosemary

Oil for frying

Directions

1. For the mofongo, add the bacon to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir the bacon until it is crispy. Remove the bacon and discard the excess fat reserving 2 tbsp. for later. Set the bacon and bacon fat aside.

2. Peel the plantains and cut them into 1 inch slices. Place them in a bowl and cover them with cold water. Let them sit 15 minutes. Drain and dry the plantain slices. Set aside.

3. Heat 3-4 inches of oil in a heavy pot to 325 degrees. Add the plantains and fry 12-13 minutes or until they are a light golden brown. Do not let them get dark brown as they will be tough to mash. Remove them from the oil and drain on paper towels.

4. Mash the plantains in a bowl with the butter, garlic, and rosemary. Mix in the chopped bacon. The mixture will be very thick. Set aside and cover with foil to keep warm.

5. For the shrimp, add the reserved bacon fat to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Once hot, add the shrimp to the pan and cook about 2 miutes per side. Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside. Add the onion, garlic, tomato, and tomato paste. Cook until the onions are softened, about 5 minutes. Put the mixture into a blender to puree. Return the mixture to the pan and add the bell pepper, lemon juice and zest. Bring to a simmer and cook 2-3 minutes. Return the shrimp to the pan to rewarm. Take the pan off the heat.

6. To serve, press the plantain mixture into 8 oz ramekins. Add a little of the sauce to a plate in a circle, unmold the mofongo onto the sauce and then top that with a few of the shrimps and a little more sauce. Garnish with a little chopped parsley. Enjoy!

