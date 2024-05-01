Try this spin on an American original for National Burger Month

All dishes served at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill are prepared fresh in their kitchen using family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation.

The Great Greek is proud to serve fresh Mediterranean cuisine packed with bold, authentic flavors to the Salt Lake City community.

In addition to tried-and-true Greek favorites like Tzatziki, Gyros and Falafel, they serve a variety of authentic dishes you may haven't heard of.

Their freshly-made dips like Melitzanosalata and Tirokafteri make for the perfect way to start your meal, in addition to Spanakopita or Dolmades.

They encourage you to try something new because it might become your new go-to.

The Great Greek has also put a spin on a few typical American favorites, like the Athenian Burger, which blends fresh, traditional Mediterranean flavors with a juicy patty cooked to perfection. The Feta Fries are also a cheesy favorite!

Giving customers a taste of Greece in an "elevated fast causal" atmosphere, is what The Great Greek prides themselves on.

You can see the full menu and learn more at thegreatgreekgrill.com.