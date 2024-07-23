Tuesday means new releases in home entertainment

This week on PBS is the 12th annual “PBS Short Film Festival” which highlights up and coming filmmakers from all over the country. The PBS Short Film Festival is an award-winning multi-platform event that raises the reach and visibility of independent filmmakers from across the country. Film Critic Tony Toscano gives it an A and it's not rated.

Hitting most VOD platforms is the crime / thriller “Clear Cut.” When a team of loggers discover a meth cook site in the middle of the forest, they are forced to fight for their lives. Tony says, "Boasting a top notch cast including Alec Baldwin, Tom Welling and Stephen Dorff, “Clear Cut” is an absorbing thriller with plenty of twists and turns." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is the historical drama “Widow Clicquot,” starring Haley Bennett. The film focuses on the The story behind the Clicquot champagne family and business that began in the late 18th century. Tony says, "Widow Clicquot is a beautifully written and filmed inspirational story of a woman who's determination and drive led her to create some of the world's best champagnes during a time when it was illegal for women to even own a vineyard." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

To see Tony's full interviews and for more information please visit screenchatter.com.