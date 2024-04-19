Tulip Festival returns for the 20th year

With twenty years under its belt, the Tulip Festival returns better than ever!

Thanksgiving Point is hosting it's 20th Annual Tulip Festival this spring.

Over 250,000 tulips and 500,000 other spring bulbs create an unforgettable display of color and design, blooming into the largest and most popular tulip festival in Utah.

The Tulip Festival at the Thanksgiving Point Ashton Gardens holds multiple awards and unique accolades.

Additional offerings include:



Spring Flower Tour, a guided tour of the Ashton Gardens where guests will learn more about the plants and the property. This will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and is free with admission to the Tulip Festival.

a guided tour of the Ashton Gardens where guests will learn more about the plants and the property. This will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and is free with admission to the Tulip Festival. Electric Golf Cart Tour, the most exclusive offering at the Tulip Festival. For $500, five people receive admission, VIP parking, a chauffeured golf cart tour led by a horticulturist, and a reservation and $75 credit to the Trellis Café.

the most exclusive offering at the Tulip Festival. For $500, five people receive admission, VIP parking, a chauffeured golf cart tour led by a horticulturist, and a reservation and $75 credit to the Trellis Café. Tulip Tot Playland , a festival playground included with admission. Fun activities and lawn games will be available for kids and adults daily.

, a festival playground included with admission. Fun activities and lawn games will be available for kids and adults daily. Tulip 5k, a 3.1-mile race through the Gardens and the tulips on April 27.

a 3.1-mile race through the Gardens and the tulips on April 27. Live music, vendors, food trucks, and additional activities are available during Peak Days (Fridays and Saturdays) of the Tulip Festival.

are available during Peak Days (Fridays and Saturdays) of the Tulip Festival. Classes will be available throughout the Festival, including yoga, centerpiece design, bouquet design, watercolor painting, floral photography, and flower pressing.

will be available throughout the Festival, including yoga, centerpiece design, bouquet design, watercolor painting, floral photography, and flower pressing. Daily concessions offer spring-themed food and drinks, like the Tulip Julep. Food trucks and carts will also be available on weekends.

The Tulip Festival will be open from April 10 to May 18, Monday through Saturday. The Ashton Gardens are located at 3900 N. Garden Drive in Lehi, Utah.

The Tulip Festival is a time-ticketed event and guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.

More information on ticketing can be found at thanksgivingpoint.org.

