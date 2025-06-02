Tune "INN" to a night of food, drinks and amazing music

For a decade now, The INN Between has provided medical respite for people experiencing homelessness and helped them navigate the medical system.

They also support others at the end of their lives with safe housing, basic needs and medical care. They've helped more than 150 people have a dignified death instead of being alone and homeless.

Plus, The INN Between connects adults with the community resources like stable housing to restart their lives.

And, the need is increasing. In January 2025, nearly 5,000 were experiencing homelessness on a single night.

Over the last few years, The INN Between has seen a nearly 50 percent increase in referrals.

Jillian Olmsted, Executive Director of The INN Between, says, "I'm excited to share that we are expanding our ability to help the growing needs of our community. Expanding number of beds at our home from 50 to 80."

They rely on generosity from others through volunteering, donating essential items, and more.

An opportunity for the community to further support The INN Between is coming up on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Their benefit concert, Tune INN will be held at Aoki Gardens in Sandy for guests 21 and older.

Attendees will enjoy an evening concert in a beautiful outdoor venue and local music paired with delicious food from Central 9th Market and drinks by Copa Bar Services.

The cost is $50 a ticket, and you can purchase yours today at tibhospice.org.

Kayla Norman, Community Engagement Manager at Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says they fully support the mission of The INN Between. "We know that when someone has a safe reliable place to recover, there will be lower ER visits and a better recovery."