Turkey chili and simple salad recipes by The Vineyard Mom

Turkey Chili

2 lbs. ground turkey meat.

1 Tbs. olive oil

4 cloves garlic diced

1 green bell pepper diced

1 jalapeno diced. For more spice, leave some of the ribs on

1/2 yellow onion diced

2 15 oz. cans of tomato sauce

1 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes

1/2 cup of water

1 can kidney beans rinsed

1 can black beans rinsed

1 Chipotle Pepper in Adobe chopped plus one tsp. of sauce *

3 Tbs. chili powder

2 Tbs. cumin

1 Tbs. onion powder

1 Tbs. garlic powder

1/2 each of salt and pepper

*Note. Add more chipotle peppers in if you want a spicier chili. Leave it out for less spice.

In a big pot saute garlic, bell pepper, jalapeno and onion in olive oil. Let the vegetables sweat for 10 minutes. Add turkey meat and break up into the veggies.

Add tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, water, beans and chipotle pepper. Stir well to combine.

Add chili powder, cumin, onion and garlic powder and salt.

Taste for spice and heat. Adjust if needed.

Simmer for 25-30 minutes stirring occasionally. Top with your favorite toppings.

Serves 4-6

Wine Country Salad

1 lb. cooked beets (golden or red) in a package from produce section in your grocery store

1/4 cup Orange juice

1 Tbs. Champagne vinegar or Apple cider vinegar.

1 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. honey

1 glove garlic finely minced

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground pepper

4 Cups mixed greens OR Arugula and spinach mix

1 11 oz. can of Mandarin orange slices drained.

2 Tbs. shaved Parmesan cheese

2 Tbs. chopped pecans

Combine OJ and next 6 ingredients into a bowl and mix well

Slice beets into small bite sizes. Put beets into a bowl and pour 2 Tbs. of the dressing over the beets. Let them marinade for 10 minutes.

Put greens into a large bowl and pour a small amount of dressing over greens and mix. If you want more dressing, add it to your liking.

Place dressed greens onto individual plates or bowls. Top with marinaded beets, mandarin oranges, shaved Parmesan and walnuts. Serve immediately.

Serves 4-6

Leslie recommends a glass or two of Rose, Savignon Blanc, Riesling or a Chardonnay with this recipe.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom

Be sure to follow Leslie on Instagram @thevineyardmomliving.