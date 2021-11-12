Turkeys are needed for people who are down on their luck this year

Salt Lake City Mission works within the community helping more than 100,000 individuals with services for this holiday season.

Pastor Joe Vazquez says they will hand out more than 7,500 food boxes this month.

And, they'll prepare and provide 2,500 individually packaged holiday meals to be delivered to local service agencies.

They work with many community partnerships to provide for the under-served population.

But they can't do the work alone, they rely on help from people in the community.

This year that meals turkeys! If you are in a position to help, you can call Salt Lake City Mission at 801-355-6310 or visit saltlakecitymission.org to learn more.