Turn street corn into a soup!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shared a recipe for Mexican Street Corn (Elote) Soup.

Ingredients

1 tbsp. cooking oil + 1 tbsp. butter

1 small onion, diced

2 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 ½ tsp. chili powder

1 ½ tsp. cumin

½ tsp. paprika

½ tsp. coriander

2 lb. bag frozen corn or 4-6 ears fresh corn removed from the cob

1 qt. chicken or vegetable broth

1 c. heavy cream

2 tbsp. lime juice

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Garnish with cotija cheese, sour cream, crispy tortilla strips

Directions

1. Heat the oil and butter in a large pot over med-high heat. Add the onion with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes stirring frequently.

2. Add the garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, and coriander. Stir to combine.

3. Add the corn and another pinch of salt and pepper and cook another 7-8 minutes stirring frequently. Remove half of the corn mixture to a blender and blend with the chicken broth until smooth.

4. Pour the blended the corn back into the pot and simmer another 5 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream along with the lime juice. Taste and season with salt and pepper as necessary.

5. Serve warm garnished with cotija cheese, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips. Enjoy!

