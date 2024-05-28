Turn that sizzling platter of fajitas into a ready-to-serve rice bowl

Chicken Fajita Rice Bowls with Tomatillo Ranch recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

For the Chicken:

3 boneless breasts or 4 thighs

1/4 c. oil

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

For the Tomatillo Ranch:

1/2 c. mayonnaise

1/2 c. sour cream

1 packed ranch seasoning

2 tomatillos, halved

1 jalapeno, seeds removed

1/2 bunch cilantro

Juice and zest of 1 lime

Salt & pepper to taste

For the Veggies:

1 onion, sliced

1 bell pepper, sliced

2 ears of corn, kernels cut from the cob

Salt & pepper to taste

To Serve:

4 c. cooked rice

Cotija cheese, crumbled

1 avocado, diced

Lime wedges

Directions

1. For the chicken, combine the oil, lime juice and zest, along with all of the spices in a bowl with a whisk. Place the chicken in a zipper bag and pour over the marinade and place in the fridge at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.

2. Make the tomatillo ranch by combining its ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth, taste and season with kosher salt and pepper as you like. Set aside.

3. Preheat your oven to 375 and place a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add a bit of cooking oil and place the chicken, reserving the marinade, into the pan. Cook the chicken 4-5 minutes without flipping it to allow a nice brown crust to form. Remove it from the pan and place in a 9x9 baking dish. Pour over the reserved marinade and place it in the oven to finish cooking for 8-10 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160.

4. As the chicken cooks add the onion, corn and bell pepper to the same skillet over high heat and cook 6-8 minutes or until the veggies begin to brown, tossing often. Season with salt and pepper as needed.

5. Let the chicken rest at least 5 minutes before slicing. Serve bowls of rice with some sliced chicken, some veggies and then garnished with avocado, cotija cheese and a drizzle of the tomatillo ranch, and a lime wedge. Enjoy!

