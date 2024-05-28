Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Turn that sizzling platter of fajitas into a ready-to-serve rice bowl

Chicken Fajita Rice Bowls with Tomatillo Ranch by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
Chef Jeff from Smith's serves up the classic sizzling platter in a ready-to-eat rice bowl.
Posted at 1:48 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 15:48:15-04

Chicken Fajita Rice Bowls with Tomatillo Ranch recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

For the Chicken:
3 boneless breasts or 4 thighs
1/4 c. oil
Juice and zest of 1 lime
1 Tbsp. chili powder
1 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. pepper

For the Tomatillo Ranch:
1/2 c. mayonnaise
1/2 c. sour cream
1 packed ranch seasoning
2 tomatillos, halved
1 jalapeno, seeds removed
1/2 bunch cilantro
Juice and zest of 1 lime
Salt & pepper to taste

For the Veggies:
1 onion, sliced
1 bell pepper, sliced
2 ears of corn, kernels cut from the cob
Salt & pepper to taste

To Serve:
4 c. cooked rice
Cotija cheese, crumbled
1 avocado, diced
Lime wedges
Directions

1. For the chicken, combine the oil, lime juice and zest, along with all of the spices in a bowl with a whisk. Place the chicken in a zipper bag and pour over the marinade and place in the fridge at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.

2. Make the tomatillo ranch by combining its ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth, taste and season with kosher salt and pepper as you like. Set aside.

3. Preheat your oven to 375 and place a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add a bit of cooking oil and place the chicken, reserving the marinade, into the pan. Cook the chicken 4-5 minutes without flipping it to allow a nice brown crust to form. Remove it from the pan and place in a 9x9 baking dish. Pour over the reserved marinade and place it in the oven to finish cooking for 8-10 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160.

4. As the chicken cooks add the onion, corn and bell pepper to the same skillet over high heat and cook 6-8 minutes or until the veggies begin to brown, tossing often. Season with salt and pepper as needed.

5. Let the chicken rest at least 5 minutes before slicing. Serve bowls of rice with some sliced chicken, some veggies and then garnished with avocado, cotija cheese and a drizzle of the tomatillo ranch, and a lime wedge. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere