Turn that sizzling platter of fajitas into a ready-to-serve rice bowl

Chicken Fajita Rice Bowls with Tomatillo Ranch recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
For the Chicken:
3 boneless breasts or 4 thighs
1/4 c. oil
Juice and zest of 1 lime
1 Tbsp. chili powder
1 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. pepper
For the Tomatillo Ranch:
1/2 c. mayonnaise
1/2 c. sour cream
1 packed ranch seasoning
2 tomatillos, halved
1 jalapeno, seeds removed
1/2 bunch cilantro
Juice and zest of 1 lime
Salt & pepper to taste
For the Veggies:
1 onion, sliced
1 bell pepper, sliced
2 ears of corn, kernels cut from the cob
Salt & pepper to taste
To Serve:
4 c. cooked rice
Cotija cheese, crumbled
1 avocado, diced
Lime wedges
Directions
1. For the chicken, combine the oil, lime juice and zest, along with all of the spices in a bowl with a whisk. Place the chicken in a zipper bag and pour over the marinade and place in the fridge at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.
2. Make the tomatillo ranch by combining its ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth, taste and season with kosher salt and pepper as you like. Set aside.
3. Preheat your oven to 375 and place a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add a bit of cooking oil and place the chicken, reserving the marinade, into the pan. Cook the chicken 4-5 minutes without flipping it to allow a nice brown crust to form. Remove it from the pan and place in a 9x9 baking dish. Pour over the reserved marinade and place it in the oven to finish cooking for 8-10 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160.
4. As the chicken cooks add the onion, corn and bell pepper to the same skillet over high heat and cook 6-8 minutes or until the veggies begin to brown, tossing often. Season with salt and pepper as needed.
5. Let the chicken rest at least 5 minutes before slicing. Serve bowls of rice with some sliced chicken, some veggies and then garnished with avocado, cotija cheese and a drizzle of the tomatillo ranch, and a lime wedge. Enjoy!
