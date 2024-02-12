Turn your next classroom lesson, family night or birthday party into an out-of-this-world experience

The Douglas Space and Science Foundation offers summer camps, classroom experiences, and community events.

Their STAR Camp programs bring unique, exciting, authentic STEM experiences to students and families of all ages.

Registration is open now for Utah's premiere summer space camp. STAR Camp offers six unique, immersive space camp experiences throughout June and July.

Participants learn about Newton's Laws of Motion on a gravity chair, participate in neutral buoyancy training and weightlessness training.

Kids will also have a chance to launch rockets, design lunar habitats and meet industry professionals.

Camps are designed to be sleep-away camps, but kids always have the option to go home at night.

The camps are held in Ogden, Utah and you can learn more at douglassciencecenter.org.