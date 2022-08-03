Turning 26? It's time to choose your own health plan.

Many young adults have been covered by their parent's health insurance for the majority of their lives.

When they turn 26, they'll lose their current coverage and likely consider getting their own health plan.

Choosing one for the first time can be a bit daunting so Doug Boudreaux from Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah joined us to provide some insights.

In 2021, 60 percent of Utahns were covered by an employee health plan provided through their employer.

If you don't have company insurance, Boudreaux says check out Utah's Marketplace which has individual and family plans for people without an employee plan.

There are also individuals plans through a provider like Regence. Regence is a nonprofit, local health insurer that offers a variety of plans that meet a broad range of individual needs. It offers the largest network of providers in the state.

And, if you're eligible, Medicaid has plans as well.

Health plans can significantly reduce costs on 10 essential health benefits like preventive care and doctor visits, ER visits, hospitalization, maternity coverage, and more.

You'll likely need to sign up for a plan between 30-60 days after your 26th birthday.

After you select a plan for the first time, you'll review your plan yearly during an open enrollment period or whenever you change jobs.

On the Marketplace, turning 26 qualifies you for a special enrollment.

You can learn more on YouTube/Regence Utah: "Everything you need to know about how insurance works".

You can also learn more and sign up for coverage at regence.com/member/shop-individual.