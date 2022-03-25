Twilight would love to be your couch potato, or your playmate

Twilight's owner couldn't keep him anymore, so he's hoping to find a new forever family.

He's described as a very smart and sweet dog who loves to cuddle on the couch. But he's also adventurous and loves to play.

Twilight gets along great with other dogs and kids, so he could really fit into any family.

He's about seven years old and a poodle mix.

Twilight is neutered and is up to date on vaccines and he's just had blood work and is in good health.

His adoption fee is $350.

If you'd like more information please visit: hearts4paws.org.

