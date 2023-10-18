Twirling batons, Halloween activities and a way to "strut your mutt" in Family Fun with Fox 13

Learn how to twirl a baton in a free class taught by a national baton twirling champion. Kids of all ages are welcome and batons will be provided. This is happening on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 6-7pm at Liberty Park. Click here for more information.

It's "Villains in the Village" on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Station Park in Farmington. From 5:30-7:30pm kids can wear their costumes and enjoy games, characters, Halloween activities like balloon animals, face painting and more. Click here for more information.

The Sandy Museum is turning 36 years old and you are invited to their party! Join them for food and cake from 4-8pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023 and take a tour of the historic building. Click here for more information.

Get ready for a free night of haunted halls, games, face-painters, costume contests and prizes at the Copperview Halloween Carnival. "Copper-Boo" is happening on Friday, October 20, 2023 from 5-8pm. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, October 21, 2023 bring your family and your pups to Strut Your Mutt. This fundraising walk for Best Friends also features activities for you and your dog. It goes from 10am-2pm at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. Click here for more information.

There's also a Scarecrow 5K at Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8am. You can enjoy creative scarecrows made by members of the community as you run by. Click here for more information.

Get a jump start on trick-or-treating in Taylorsville on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 4-6pm. There will be candy stations set up in front of City Hall. Click here for more information.

It's the Truck-or-Treat at University Place in Orem on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 10:30am to 2pm. Have your kids wear their costumes and grab a bag of goodies and see all kinds of trucks close up. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.