Who doesn't love a Twix? Especially when it's as sweet as our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

Twix is nine months old and a pug chihuahua mix, so he's a "chug".

He's great with other dogs, cats and kids and is a very active little boy.

Twix would love to be in a home with another dog and children to play with.

He comes neutered, current on all his vaccinations and chipped (the chip will be registered in your name).

If you're interested in Twix, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.