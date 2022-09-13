Two Asian restaurants you want to add to your foodie list

If you love Asian food you are going to love this segment with Chase, SLC Foodie!
Chase's first stop is a brand new restaurant, One Noodle Bar in West Jordan
What to order:
Tamaki
- Salmon Tar Tar, the mango and avocado
- Fire Cracker, this has tempura shrimp, avocado, AIOLI and spicy tuna
Ramon
- Champon Seafood Ramen! It has fishcake, squid, mussels, seasoned eggs
Poke Bowl
- One Signature Bowl – Tuna, Salmon, avocado
Steamed Buns
- Duck
- Soft Shell Crab
Chicken Yakisoba (stir fried noodles)
Chase also loves Wing Wah in Ogden and South Ogden.
What to order:
- Honey Walnut Shrimp
- General Tso's Chicken
- Spicy Tofu Bites
- Lettuce Wrap
- S’mores Wontons
- Strawberry Cheesecake Wontons
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".