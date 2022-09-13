Watch Now
Two Asian restaurants you want to add to your foodie list

Salt Lake Foodie gives us two Asian restaurants to try in this week's Tasty Tuesday.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Sep 13, 2022
If you love Asian food you are going to love this segment with Chase, SLC Foodie!

Chase's first stop is a brand new restaurant, One Noodle Bar in West Jordan

What to order:

Tamaki
- Salmon Tar Tar, the mango and avocado
- Fire Cracker, this has tempura shrimp, avocado, AIOLI and spicy tuna

Ramon
- Champon Seafood Ramen! It has fishcake, squid, mussels, seasoned eggs

Poke Bowl
- One Signature BowlTuna, Salmon, avocado

Steamed Buns
- Duck
- Soft Shell Crab

Chicken Yakisoba (stir fried noodles)

Chase also loves Wing Wah in Ogden and South Ogden.

What to order:

- Honey Walnut Shrimp
- General Tso's Chicken
- Spicy Tofu Bites
- Lettuce Wrap
- S’mores Wontons
- Strawberry Cheesecake Wontons

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

