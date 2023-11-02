Two cuisines collide in today's recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Baked Garlic Butter Pizza Egg Rolls by Smith's Chef Jeff.

Ingredients:

1/2 c. + 3/4 c. grated parmesan cheese

2 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried parsley

1 tsp. + 1 tsp. minced garlic

1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

1 1/2 c. favorite marinara

12 slices deli provolone

12 egg roll wrappers

12 slices large pepperoni

5 Tbsp. + 3 Tbsp. salted butter

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 425. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl, combine the ½ c. parmesan, basil, oregano, parsley, and 1 tsp. of the garlic. Toss in the mozzarella. Set aside.

2. On a work surface, brush water around the outer edge of an eggroll wrapper. Layer on 1 tbsp. of the marinara. Place a slice of the provolone cheese on top. Follow that with 1 slice of the pepperoni. Roll up the wrapper folding in the sides as you go to seal it up. Place it on the baking sheet and repeat with the remaining rolls.

3. Melt the 5 tbsp. of the butter and brush to completely cover each roll. Sprinkle the half of the remaining parmesan cheese on top and place in the oven to bake 10 minutes. Remove them from the oven, flip them over, sprinkle the last of the parmesan on top and place back in the oven to bake another 10 minutes or until they are crisp.

4. As they bake, melt the 3 tbsp. of butter with 1 tsp. of garlic and the parsley. When they come out of the oven, brush the garlic and parsley butter on top. Warm the remaining marinara sauce and serve it as a dip for the egg rolls. Enjoy!

