Two delicious dishes for New Year's Eve

Erika Schlick, from The Trail to Health, joined us with two appetizers to have on the table for New Year's Eve.

Tapenade Cucumber Bites

1 cup Kalamata Olives

1 cup Castelvetrano Olives

3 tablespoons capers

¼ cup fresh parsley

2 tablespoons lemon juice

zest of one lemon

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ cup olive oil use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 25% off

Directions

1. Add all ingredients into a food processor and pulse a few times until chopped

2. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil and pulse again until it emulsifies and creates more of a paste texture.

3. Slice the cucumbers about ¼" thick with the skin on. Place a spoonful of tapenade on each cucumber bite.

4. Garnish with additional fresh parsley and serve.

Spinach Artichoke Dip - Vegan & Paleo Option!

1 can artichoke hearts

4 cups baby spinach

½ cup Primal Kitchen Mayo (Use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off on vegan or paleo version)

8 oz cashew cheese (I use The Cultured Kitchen Herb Cashew Reserve)

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ tablespoon salt

½ cup nutritional yeast or Parmesan Cheese

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F (177 C).

2. Chop the spinach and artichokes into small bite-sized pieces. I used my food processor to chop the artichokes.

3. Combine the mayonnaise with the cashew cheese, garlic powder, onion powder, lemon juice, salt, and Parmesan or nutritional yeast. Stir with the spinach and artichokes.

4. Pour into a small cast-iron skillet and bake for 20 minutes.

5. If desired, cook until the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes to achieve a crispy top.

6. Serve with Siete Foods Chips or veggies like celery or carrots.

For more recipes visit thetrailtohealth.com.