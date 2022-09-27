Watch Now
The Place

Two fall cocktails to celebrate the new season

Spiced Bourbon & Apple and Pumpkin Rum Hot Toddie
We love having Jimmy from the Wine Academy of Utah on the show. Today he brought 2 fall drink recipes.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 15:49:28-04

As the leaves start to change and you can fill that crisp fall air, you may want to celebrate the change of seasons with a little kick.

Enter Jimmy Santangelo from the Wine Academy of Utah with two amazing Autumn recipes.

Spiced Bourbon & Apple

  • 2 ounce Bourbon Whiskey
  • 3 ounce unfiltered apple cider
  • 1 ounce spiced simple syrup*
  • 1/4 ounce lemon juice

Prep: add all ingredients and shake over ice, strain into champagne coupe, garnish with sliced apple.
Also great warm!

Pumpkin Rum Hot Toddie

  • 2 ounce dark Rum
  • 3 ounce hot coffee
  • 1/2 ounce Pumpkin Spice Syrup (Torani sugar free)
  • Heavy Cream

Prep: in a coffee cup or footed latte glass, add rum, syrup, coffee, stir, and top with hand tossed whipping cream.

Get more information at wineacademyofutah.com.

