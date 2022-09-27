Two fall cocktails to celebrate the new season

As the leaves start to change and you can fill that crisp fall air, you may want to celebrate the change of seasons with a little kick.

Enter Jimmy Santangelo from the Wine Academy of Utah with two amazing Autumn recipes.

Spiced Bourbon & Apple



2 ounce Bourbon Whiskey

3 ounce unfiltered apple cider

1 ounce spiced simple syrup*

1/4 ounce lemon juice

Prep: add all ingredients and shake over ice, strain into champagne coupe, garnish with sliced apple.

Also great warm!

Pumpkin Rum Hot Toddie



2 ounce dark Rum

3 ounce hot coffee

1/2 ounce Pumpkin Spice Syrup (Torani sugar free)

Heavy Cream

Prep: in a coffee cup or footed latte glass, add rum, syrup, coffee, stir, and top with hand tossed whipping cream.

Get more information at wineacademyofutah.com.