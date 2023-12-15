Two family movies are new this weekend!

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews two new movies in theaters, plus a new book.

If you're looking for something for the history buff in your family, check out the new book "Ghosts of Honolulu" written by actor Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll. It's available wherever books are sold.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the family comedy "The Family Plan", starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan. Tony says, "The Family Plan is a fast paced, good-natured road trip comedy perfect for a movie night at home." He gives it a "B" and it's rated PG-13.

In selected theaters is "Wonka" the prequel story to the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers. Tony says, "Although "Wonka" is a delightfully likable film it's not a perfect one. However that being said, its cast, including Keegan-Michael Kay, Hugh Grant and Rowan Atkinson, make up for any of "Wonka's" missteps." He gives it a "B" and it's rated PG.

