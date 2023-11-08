Two holiday shows in one night on one stage!

Watch Now
The Grand Holiday
Posted at 1:18 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 15:18:13-05

Two holiday-themed shows in one night on the Grand Theatre stage at Salt Lake Community College!

This year's holiday tradition is back with two classic performances: A Christmas Carol and Amahl and the Night Visitors.

Each performance is an hour long with an intermission in between them.

These annual holiday shows have become an SLCC tradition featuring local talent and offer family-friendly entertainment for an affordable price of approximately $35/ticket.

Performances run from November 30 - December 2, 2023 and you can find more information and tickets at GrandTheatreCompany.com.

